July 10 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd :

* Group is expected to record a substantial increase in revenue and profits for six month period ended 30 June 2017

* Group is expected to record at least 300% jump in profit attributable to owners of company for six month period ended 30 June 2017

* Expected result due to a fair value gain recorded on derivative financial instruments for six month period ended 30 June 2017