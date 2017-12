BRIEF-China Merchants Land Says Merchants Nanjing & Nanjing Vanke Enter Into Cooperation Agreement​

Dec 8 (Reuters) - China Merchants Land Ltd:

* ‍MERCHANTS NANJING & NANJING VANKE ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT​

* ‍NANJING VANKE AGREED TO TRANSFER 14.28% OF REGISTERED CAPITAL OF NANJING HUIHE TO MERCHANTS NANJING

* MERCHANTS NANJING TO BEAR PREVIOUS CONTRIBUTION MADE BY NANJING VANKE, ALONG WITH FUND POSSESSION FEE OF ABOUT RMB806.3 MILLION​

* ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT BY GROUP ABOUT RMB9.5 BILLION & MERCHANTS NANJING'S TOTAL FINANCIAL COMMITMENT​ ABOUT RMB1.36 BILLION