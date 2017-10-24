FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings unit signs contract to buy stake in two firms
October 24, 2017

BRIEF-China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings unit signs contract to buy stake in two firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24(Reuters) - China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd

* Says its investment unit and an investment management firm jointly signed a contract to jointly acquire 100 percent stake in two real estate firms for 52.9 million yuan in total

* Says its unit holds 60 percent stake in the two real estate firms respectively and the investment management firm holds 40 percent stake in the two real estate firms respectively after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/UCFw15

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

