Dec 4 (Reuters) - China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd :

* SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH CHONGQING INTERNATIONAL TRUST WITH CONNECTED TRANSACTION LIMIT OF UP TO 16.8 BILLION YUAN ($2.54 billion) UNTIL DEC 31, 2018 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iiYmsY Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6171 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)