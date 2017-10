Oct 20 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd:

* 9-mnth ‍profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB92.1 billion, up by 4.6%​

* 9-mnth ‍operating revenue was RMB569.5 billion, up by 4.9%​

* 9-mnth mobile customers ARPU increased by 0.8% year-on-year to RMB60.5​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: