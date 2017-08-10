FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Mobile announces renewal of network assets leasing agreement with CMCC
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 10, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Mobile announces renewal of network assets leasing agreement with CMCC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Mobile Ltd

* Co and CMCC agreed to renew network assets leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 january 2018

* Co and CMCC agreed to renew network capacity leasing agreement according to its terms for a term of one year commencing on 1 jan 2018

* Will continue to pay cmcc capacity leasing fees based on actual usage of td-scdma network

* As a result of 4g network attaining full coverage, company expects usage of td- scdma network to decrease

* Is expected that amount of capacity leasing fees payable by company to cmcc under network capacity leasing agreement will decrease

* Pursuant to network capacity leasing agreement, co and its units lease td-scdma network capacity from cmcc and pay leasing fees to cmcc

* Amount of capacity leasing fees payable by co to cmcc under network capacity leasing agreement for 2018 is expected not to exceed rmb3,300 million

* Assets leasing fees payable by group under network assets leasing agreement for lease of network assets for 2018 expected not to exceed rmb3.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

