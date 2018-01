Jan 30 (Reuters) - China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD A CONSOLIDATED FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF NOT LESS THAN RMB900 MILLION​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍TERMINATION OF DIRECT DEALERSHIP WITH DISTRIBUTORS FOR LIQUID MILK PRODUCTS​