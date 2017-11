Nov 29 (Reuters) - China National Accord Medicines Corp Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT HAS BROUGHT IN WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC‘S HONG KONG UNIT AS STRATEGIC INVESTOR

* SAYS WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE'S HONG KONG UNIT INVESTS 2.8 BILLION YUAN ($424.36 million) FOR 40 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS UNIT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j1C1AG Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5981 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)