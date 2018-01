BRIEF-China Natural Resources say On Dec. 29, Co Entered Into Sale and Purchase Agreement With Shanghai Kangzheng Investment

Jan 3 (Reuters) - China Natural Resources Inc:

* CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES- ON DEC. 29, CO AND ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI KANGZHENG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LTD‍​

* CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES- CHNR SOLD,PURCHASER PURCHASED, ALL OF CHNR’S RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST IN AND TO OUTSTANDING CAPITAL STOCK OF DOUBLE GROW,UNITS

* CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES- PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT THE PURCHASE PRICE FOR THE EQUITY INTERESTS IS $2.6 MILLION

* CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES- AT THE TIME THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED, THE PARTIES ALSO EXECUTED A DEED OF ASSIGNMENT OF LOAN

* CHINA NATURAL RESOURCES- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT CHNR ASSIGNED TO THE PURCHASER ITS RIGHT TO RECEIVE REPAYMENT OF THE US$1.4 MILLION LOAN FROM DOUBLE GROW Source text (bit.ly/2CvoA7l) Further company coverage: