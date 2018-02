Feb 2 (Reuters) - China New Borun Corp:

* CHINA NEW BORUN ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF INDEPENDENT SPECIAL COMMITTEE TO EVALUATE “GOING PRIVATE” PROPOSAL

* CHINA NEW BORUN CORP - SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO RETAIN INDEPENDENT LEGAL AND FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IT IN EVALUATING PROPOSAL