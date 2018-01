Jan 23 (Reuters) - China New Economy Fund Ltd:

* PROPOSES TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY HK$48.7 MILLION, BEFORE EXPENSES, BY RIGHTS ISSUE AT PRICE OF HK$0.50 PER RIGHTS SHARE

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM RIGHTS ISSUE WILL BE ABOUT HK$47.1 MILLION​