BRIEF-China Nov steel output lowest since Feb - Reuters Records

Dec 14 (Reuters) - China’s National Statistics Bureau (NSB) released data on Thursday:

* CHINA NOV CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT +8.0 PERCENT Y/Y AT 49.43 MILLION TONNES - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA JAN-NOV CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT +5.2 PERCENT Y/Y AT 518.66 MILLION TONNES - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA NOV CRUDE OIL THROUGHPUT HIGHEST ON DAILY BASIS ON RECORD - REUTERS RECORDS

* CHINA NOV COAL OUTPUT -2.7 PERCENT Y/Y AT 299.98 MILLION TONNES - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA JAN-NOV COAL OUTPUT +3.7 PERCENT Y/Y AT 3.14 BILLION TONNES - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA NOV COKE OUTPUT -10.9 PERCENT Y/Y AT 34.47 MILLION TONNES - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA JAN-NOV COKE OUTPUT -2.7 PERCENT Y/Y AT 398.43 MILLION TONNES - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA NOV POWER GENERATION +2.4 PERCENT Y/Y AT 519.6 BILLION KWH - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA JAN-NOV POWER GENERATION +5.7 PERCENT Y/Y AT 5.71 TLN KWH - STATS BUREAU

* CHINA NOV STEEL OUTPUT LOWEST SINCE FEB - REUTERS RECORDS

* CHINA NOV CRUDE STEEL OUTPUT +2.2 PERCENT Y/Y AT 66.15 MILLION TONNES - STATS BUREAU (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)