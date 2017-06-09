BRIEF-China Oceanwide updates on litigation involving a unit in Indonesia

June 9 (Reuters) - China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd:
* Updates on litigation involving a subsidiary of company in indonesia
* Board is of view that pt mabar has properly acquired indonesian land and that KPN has no basis to commence litigation
* Currently unable to predict outcome of appeal with certainty
* Pt Mabar is currently seeking legal advice in relation to appeal
* Board, for time being, could not estimate ultimate impact of litigation on group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: