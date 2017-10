Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd :

* HY revenue hk$9,029.2 million, down 12.2%

* HY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to hk$712.1 million, an increase of 13.0% against last corresponding period

* Declared an interim dividend of hk1 cent per share