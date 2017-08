Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd :

* Profit attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 june 2017 increased by 36.0% to hk$155.0 million

* ‍Board of directors has resolved to declare an interim dividend of hk1.5 cents per share​

* HY revenue increased by 4.1% to hk$1.31 billion, comparing to hk$1.26 billion in last corresponding period