Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd :

* CO ‍ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ALCON AND AFFILIATE BEIJING NOVARTIS PHARMACEUTICAL CO FOR SALE OF OPHTHALMIC PHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS

* PARTIES AGREE THAT ALCON & BEIJING NOVARTIS TO CONTINUE TO SUPPLY MINIMUM VALUE OF ALCON PRODUCTS TO CO FOR YEAR ENDING DEC 2018

* ‍ TOTAL VALUE OF ALCON PRODUCTS WHICH GROUP MAY SELL IN 2018 WILL BE NO LESS THAN RMB617 MILLION (NET OF TAX)​