2 months ago
BRIEF-China Public Procurement says entered into subscription agreement
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 6, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Public Procurement says entered into subscription agreement

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - China Public Procurement Ltd :

* Announces subscription of new shares under general mandate

* Company and Ngongfull Science And Technology ltd entered into subscription agreement

* Net proceeds from issue of subscription shares is estimated to be approximately HK$68.5 million

* Proposes share consolidation on basis of every 10 existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.1 each

* Ngongfull Science and Technology to subscribe for 2.3 billion shares at subscription price of HK$0.0303 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

