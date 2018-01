Jan 29 (Reuters) - China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine on Monday:

* CHINA QUALITY WATCHDOG SAYS HYUNDAI MOTOR'S CHINA JOINT VENTURE TO RECALL 97,574 VEHICLES Source text: bit.ly/2DJbDE9 bit.ly/2Fre5Q1