BRIEF-China Rapid Finance reports qtrly loss $0.07 per share​

Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Rapid Finance Ltd
* China rapid finance reports unaudited third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 62 percent to $27.2 million
* Qtrly total gross billings up 125% y-o-y
* Qtrly loss $0.07 per share
* Expects to exceed high end of its previously issued 2017 guidance of adding 2.5 million to 3.0 million new borrowers for FY
* China rapid finance- for FY 17 expects to exceed high end of previous guidance on total gross billings on transaction and service fees of $110 million to $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: