Oct 25 (Reuters) - China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

* Unit under discussion with CR Capital GP, CR Capital LP, CR Sanjiu and CR Double-Crane​

* Discussions ‍in relation to formation of fund with proposed size of RMB2,500 million​

* ‍Proposed aggregate capital commitment of group will amount to RMB305.25 million​

* ‍Initial duration of fund will be five (5) years commencing from date of incorporation of fund​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: