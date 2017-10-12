BRIEF-China Resources Phoenix Healthcare appoints ‍Han Yuewei as CEO

Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

* ‍Xu Zechang has resigned as an executive director​

* ‍Wu Potao has resigned as an executive director and chief executive officer​

* ‍Li Zhiyue has resigned as chief financial officer​

* ‍Fu Yanjun has been appointed as an executive director​

* ‍Han Yuewei has been appointed as an executive director and CEO

* ‍Ren Yuan has been appointed as an executive director and chief financial officer​