Jan 25 (Reuters) - China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd:

* SPEED KEY DISPOSED 130 MILLION SHARES OF CO ON JAN 25 AT AVERAGE PRICE OF HK$10.88 PER SHARE

* CHINA RESOURCES PHOENIX HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS - ‍SPEED KEY DISPOSED 25.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO ON JAN 24 FOR AVERAGE PRICE OF ABOUT HK$10.67 PER SHARE​