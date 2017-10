Sept 29 (Reuters) -

* China Sichuan Coal Industry Group failed to fully repay principal on 500 million yuan ($75.18 million)bond due Sept. 28, it said in a statement posted on the Shanghai Clearing House website.

* Company cites cyclical industry downturn for failure to pay the three-year bond. ($1 = 6.6504 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)