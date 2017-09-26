FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Sinostar Group Co ‍announces acquisition of Benxi Tongsheng Property Development​
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 26, 2017

BRIEF-China Sinostar Group Co ‍announces acquisition of Benxi Tongsheng Property Development​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - China Sinostar Group Company Ltd :

* On 25 September, Dongfang Industrial entered into purchase agreement with vendors Shi Na and Hu Dan

* Pursuant to agreement Dongfang Industrial agreed to purchase equity interest in Benxi Tongsheng for RMB20.05 million

* Disposal consideration is rmb125 million

* Expected to record an unaudited gain on disposal of about RMB1.67 million

* Seasonal Bliss entered into disposal agreement with Dongfang Industrial and guarantor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

