BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Finance said on Monday:

* deposits of China’s social security fund rose 8.1 percent from a year earlier to 5.011 trillion yuan ($759.17 billion) in 2016

* withdrawals of China’s social security fund rose 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 4.36 trillion yuan in 2016

* total balance of social security fund logged 6.54 trillion yuan by the end of 2016 ($1 = 6.6006 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)