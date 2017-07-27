FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 27, 2017 / 3:24 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-China Soft Power Technology says company and FWF entered into share swap agreement

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Company and FWF entered into share swap agreement

* Co shall subscribe for and FWF shall allot and issue to company 470 million FWF subscription shares under FWF general mandate

* FWF shall allot and issue to company 470 million FWF subscription shares under FWF general mandate for HK$51.7 million

* FWF shall subscribe for and company shall allot and issue to FWF 470 million CSPT subscription shares under CSPT general mandate for HK$51.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

