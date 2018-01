Jan 16 (Reuters) - China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd :

* UNIT ACQUIRED 6 MILLION SHARES OF HK$0.01 EACH IN SHARE CAPITAL OF CMBC CAPITAL ON 16 JAN 2018

* ACQUISITION WAS CARRIED OUT ON OPEN MARKET AT A CONSIDERATION (INCLUDING TRANSACTION COSTS) OF ABOUT HK$3.4 MILLION