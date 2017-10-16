FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Star Entertainment's unit enters HK$2 bln sale and purchase agreement
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 16, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-China Star Entertainment's unit enters HK$2 bln sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - China Star Entertainment Ltd

* On 10 Oct, unit entered into SP agreement to sell sale shares, shareholder loans for HK$2 billion with Chan Meng Kam​

* Expected that group will record estimated gain on disposal of about HK$648.0 million as a result of disposal​

* ‍Net proceeds from disposal about HK$1,298 million

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares on 17 October 2017​

* Sale and purchase agreement regarding ‍target group which owns hotel Lan Kwai Fong Macau and 18 residential units in Macau Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

