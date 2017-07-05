BRIEF-China Starch says unit entered into an agreement to form JV

July 5 (Reuters) - China Starch Holdings:

* On 25 June 2017, Golden Corn, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into jv agreement with jv partner

* Agreement for formation of jv company with registered capital of rmb200 million

* Registered capital of jv co to be contributed as to RMB110 mln by GOLDEN CORN and RMB90 mln by Linqing Deneng Bio TechnoloGY

* JV co was established on 30 June 2017;owned as to 55% by Golden Corn and 45% by jv partner

* Principal business of JV co is manufacture, research and development, sale of starch and starch products, food additives, feeds, amino acids for feeds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: