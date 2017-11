Nov 28 (Reuters) - China Tangshang Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$30.5 MILLION VERSUS HK$36.3 MILLION

* HY ‍LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY HK$23.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$40.2 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: