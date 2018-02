Feb 1 (Reuters) - China Technology Solar Power Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED TO RECORD CONSOLIDATED LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017

* EXPECTED LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY HK$4.0 MILLION

* EXPECTED DECREASE IN LOSS RECORDED WAS MAINLY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OF REVENUE