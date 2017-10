Sept 19 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* For Aug, aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 273.043 million

* For Aug, net addition of mobile billing subscribers 2.326 million

* Aug aggregate number of 4G subscribers 152.721 million

* For august, ‍aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 76.989 million​

* For Aug net addition of 4G subscribers 7.492 million