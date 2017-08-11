BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong expects HY profit attributable to rise by about 68.9%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Updates on HY guidance

* Profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for 1H2017 is expected to be about RMB 2.4 billion, up by about 68.9 pct yoy

* HY EBITDA is expected to be approximately RMB 43.6 billion, up by about 5.5 pct year-on-year

* Group’s total revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 138.2 billion, down by about 1.5 pct year-on-year

* Service revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 124.1 billion, up by about 3.2 pct year-on-year

* Mobile service revenue is expected to be approximately RMB 76.8 billion, up by about 5.2 pct year-on-year

* Broadband access revenue is expected to decline year-on-year, resulting in a flat fixed-line service revenue of approximately RMB 46.6 billion

* Total operating cost is expected to be approximately RMB 133.5 billion for first half of 2017, down by about 2.5 pct year-on-year

* Expects that group's financial performance in second half will face increasing pressure