FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong expects HY profit attributable to rise by about 68.9%
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream in India
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 11, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong expects HY profit attributable to rise by about 68.9%

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Updates on HY guidance

* Profit attributable to equity shareholders of company for 1H2017 is expected to be about RMB 2.4 billion, up by about 68.9 pct yoy

* HY EBITDA is expected to be approximately RMB 43.6 billion, up by about 5.5 pct year-on-year

* Group’s total revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 138.2 billion, down by about 1.5 pct year-on-year

* Service revenue for first half of 2017 is expected to be approximately RMB 124.1 billion, up by about 3.2 pct year-on-year

* Mobile service revenue is expected to be approximately RMB 76.8 billion, up by about 5.2 pct year-on-year

* Broadband access revenue is expected to decline year-on-year, resulting in a flat fixed-line service revenue of approximately RMB 46.6 billion

* Total operating cost is expected to be approximately RMB 133.5 billion for first half of 2017, down by about 2.5 pct year-on-year

* Expects that group's financial performance in second half will face increasing pressure Source text (bit.ly/2vWdgxr) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.