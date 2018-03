March 1 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* IN 2017, GROUP’S PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB 2.59 BILLION, UP BY ABOUT 231% VERSUS 2016

* SEES PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE OF CO FOR FY17 TO BE ABOUT RMB 1.83 BILLION, UP BY ABOUT 193% VERSUS 2016

* FY OVERALL SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY RMB 249.0 BILLION, UP BY ABOUT 4.6% VERSUS 2016.