Feb 22 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd:

* JAN ‍ AGGREGATE NUMBER OF MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBERS 287.035 MILLION​

* JANUARY NET ADDITION OF MOBILE BILLING SUBSCRIBERS FOR MONTH 2.872 MILLION

* JAN ‍AGGREGATE NUMBER OF FIXED-LINE BROADBAND SUBSCRIBERS 77.040 MILLION​

* JAN ‍ FIXED-LINE BUSINESS AGGREGATE NUMBER OF LOCAL ACCESS SUBSCRIBERS 59.483 MILLION​