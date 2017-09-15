BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on mixed ownership reform plan

Sept 15 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Update on mixed ownership reform plan

* State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of State Council of PRC issued its approval letter on 13 Sept

* Authorities approved transfer of 1.90 billion shares held by Unicom in Unicom A Share Co to China Structural Reform Fund Corp

* PRC authorities alo approved in principle non-public issuance of not more than 9.04 billion shares by Unicom A Share Co

* Non-Public issuance of shares by Unicom A Share Company is still subject to approval