BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on mixed ownership reform plan
September 15, 2017 / 11:38 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-China Unicom Hong Kong updates on mixed ownership reform plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* Update on mixed ownership reform plan

* State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of State Council of PRC issued its approval letter on 13 Sept

* Authorities approved transfer of 1.90 billion shares held by Unicom in Unicom A Share Co to China Structural Reform Fund Corp

* PRC authorities alo approved in principle non-public issuance of not more than 9.04 billion shares by Unicom A Share Co

* Non-Public issuance of shares by Unicom A Share Company is still subject to approval Source text (bit.ly/2wtT3vw) Further company coverage:

