Dec 5 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd :

* SAYS COMPANY'S REGISTERED CAPITAL INCREASED TO 30.2 BILLION YUAN ($4.57 billion) FROM 21.2 BILLION YUAN AFTER A-SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2APV4rT Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6115 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)