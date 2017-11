Nov 29(Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd

* Says co’s controlling shareholder transferred 1.9 billion shares to China Structural Reform Fund Co Ltd

* Says the controlling shareholder is holding 37.7 percent stake (11.4 billion shares) and China Structural Reform Fund is holding 6.3 percent stake (1.9 billion shares) in the co

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/84RNAX

