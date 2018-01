Jan 23 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd :

* SAYS OPERATING UNIT, GROUP PLAN TO BOOST FINANCE SUBSIDIARY'S CAPITAL BY A COMBINED 7.0 BILLION YUAN ($1.09 billion) TO 10 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2BlRySv Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4020 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)