Oct 27 (Reuters) - China United Network Communications Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 168.4 percent y/y

* Says unit and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd to boost capital of consumer finance JV by 600 million yuan ($90.19 million)each

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yRFtHg; bit.ly/2gMLL46

