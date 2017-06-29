FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp
June 29, 2017 / 11:57 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Limited

* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is approximately rmb55.1 billion

* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% equity interest in guangdong trust real estate development corporation

* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% interest of guangdong international trust in its guangzhou real estate branch Source text : (bit.ly/2u4CjdZ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

