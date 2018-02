Feb 7 (Reuters) - China Yuanbang Property Holdings Ltd :

* ‍EXPECTED TO REGISTER A LOSS FOR ITS Q2 AND HALF YEAR RESULTS ​

* ‍EXPECTED TO REGISTER A LOSS FOR ITS Q2 AND HALF YEAR RESULTS ​

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO LOWER GROSS PROFITS FOR GROUP'S RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS DUE TO INCREASE IN LABOUR AND MATERIALS COSTS