Nov 9 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd

* China Yuchai International Ltd - Unit disposed remaining 30% equity interest in Guangxi Yulin Yuchai Property Management Co Ltd to its JV Partner

* China Yuchai International - ‍Unit disposed its remaining equity interest​ for cash consideration of RMB 1.9 million

* China Yuchai International Ltd - ‍Following disposal, GY Property has ceased to be an associated company of YAMC​