a month ago
BRIEF-China Yuchai enters Cambodian bus market
#Regulatory News
July 7, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-China Yuchai enters Cambodian bus market

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd

* China Yuchai enters Cambodian bus market

* China Yuchai International - 98 Yutong buses powered by GYMCL's YC6G240-30 and YC4G180-30 engines have been exported to Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh

* China Yuchai International Ltd - Engines produced by Guangxi Yuchai machinery have entered Cambodian bus market through a batch order

* China Yuchai International Ltd - New buses support Cambodian government's new public transportation plans for Phnom Penh Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

