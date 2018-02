Feb 27 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES UNAUDITED FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 1.2 PERCENT TO RMB 3.8 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 9.97

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE RMB 5.58