Jan 12 (Reuters) - China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd:

* COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER, JOY CAPITAL, ENTERED INTO PLACING AGREEMENT

* INTENDS TO APPLY PROCEEDS FROM PLACING FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ITS AUTOMOBILE FINANCE BUSINESS.

* DEAL FOR PLACING PRICE OF HK$7.70 PER PLACING SHARE.

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING WILL AMOUNT TO HK$1.73 BILLION