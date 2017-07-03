FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Zhongdi Dairy says entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United Guarantee
July 3, 2017 / 2:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-China Zhongdi Dairy says entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United Guarantee

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - China Zhongdi Dairy Holdings Co Ltd :

* Company, as counter guarantor, entered into counter guarantee agreement with China United guarantee

* deal pursuant to which Jiangsu Bank (Beijing) agreed to grant loan in principal amount of RMB200 million to Zhongdi Stud Livestock

* zhongdi stud livestock, as borrower, entered into loan agreement with Jiangsu Bank (Beijing), as lender

* company agreed to provide counter guarantee in favour of china united guarantee for counter guaranteed amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

