Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinacache International Holdings Ltd

* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Sees FY 2017 revenue down about 17 to 20 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue RMB 840 million to RMB 870 million

* Chinacache International Holdings Ltd - Qtrly ‍​ loss per ADS RMB 1.45