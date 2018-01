Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chinanet Online Holdings Inc:

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO AGREEMENTS FOR REGISTERED DIRECT PLACEMENT OF $11 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS - ‍ENTERED SECURITIES PURCHASE DEAL WITH 3 INVESTORS FOR REGISTERED DIRECT PLACEMENT OF ABOUT $11 MILLION OF SHARES AT $5.15/SHARE​