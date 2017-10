Oct 19 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings

* Announces acquisition of shares in China Evergrande Group

* As of Oct 19,Exec Director Hoi-Wan Chan owns 100 million china evergrande shares which were bought for about HK$2.6 billion ​

* From April 2017 to Oct 19, company buys 819.5 million China Evergrande shares in the open market for HK$12 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: